undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Woodland WWII Veteran, 105, Dies on Veterans Day Just After VA Pays $200K Owed Since 2018
By Robbie Patel,8 days ago
Evelyn Dahl, a 105-year-old Woodland resident who served in the Navy during World War II, died on Veterans Day, her family confirmed, just days after the Department of Veterans Affairs finally changed course on benefits her family says they had spent eight years trying to obtain. She had been living at the Californian assisted living home in Woodland in her final years, and received hospice care in the days before her death. Her family said she died of old age, with no cancer, dementia, or other major health issues.
4