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RVA Illuminates, the Christmas Parade and The Nutcracker headline downtown Richmond’s holiday calendar
By Trevor Dickerson,8 days ago
Downtown Richmond’s holiday season starts this weekend and runs through the end of December, according to a calendar released by Venture Richmond. The list covers more than 30 events, from markets and concerts to the skyline lighting at Kanawha Plaza and the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street.