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Treasury approves eight new Opportunity Zones in Richmond, including Monroe Ward and Gilpin Court
By Trevor Dickerson,8 days ago
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved eight census tracts in Richmond as Opportunity Zones, the City of Richmond announced Monday. The designation gives investors federal tax breaks for putting money into projects in those areas for the next decade. The new zones include areas around Monroe Ward, Gilpin...
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