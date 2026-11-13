undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lodi’s Q25 Arcade Space Ditches Joysticks for Upscale Cocktail Bar in 2027
By Marisol Garza,9 days ago
114 N. Sacramento St. — Approximate Former Q25 Arcade Lounge Site. The pinball machines and skee-ball lanes are on their way out of 114 N. Sacramento St. in downtown Lodi, and an upscale cocktail bar is moving in. Carlos Villapudua confirmed he is taking over the former Q25 Arcade Lounge space with a goal of opening sometime in February or March 2027.