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First Snow of the Season Blankets North Carolina Mountain Towns Near Charlotte
By Charlotte Stories,8 days ago
Parts of North Carolina’s mountains woke up under a fresh blanket of snow Friday morning, bringing an early taste of winter just a few hours from Charlotte. Snow began falling Thursday afternoon on Beech Mountain before spreading across the High Country overnight. By sunrise Friday, rooftops, trees and lawns around Banner Elk were coated in white.
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