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Ethel Cain & Robin Carolan – “Wynter Waxeth”
By Peter Helman,9 days ago
Werwulf, the latest painstakingly researched period gothic horror film from The VVitch/Nosferatu director Robert Eggers, is arriving next month. Robin Carolan, the Tri Angle record label founder and composer who scored Eggers' last two movies, provided its soundtrack, and he enlisted Ethel Cain for the original song "Wynter Waxeth." Werwulf is set in 14th-century England, so naturally Cain sings the track in era-appropriate Middle English. Cain explains: