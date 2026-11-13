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IDK – “Welcome” (Feat. Eminem & Prod. J Dilla)
By Tom Breihan,8 days ago
Eminem and J Dilla both came from the same Detroit underground rap scene in the '90s, but they never worked together. Dilla did work with Proof, Em's late mentor and fellow D12 member. For a little while, Proof and Dilla had a duo called the Funky Cowboys. But Eminem himself never rapped on a Dilla beat, until today, two decades after Dilla's death. The person who finally brought them together is the the Maryland rapper IDK.