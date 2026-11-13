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I-376 Parkway West Sign Inspections Saturday Morning in Pittsburgh
By Amy,9 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing sign inspection activities on the I-376 (Parkway West) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Saturday morning, November 14 weather permitting. Overhead sign inspection activities, requiring a single-lane restriction on I-376 in the eastbound direction between the Parkway Center Drive...