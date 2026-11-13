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Preorder Thanksgiving Dinner With Southport General Store
9 days ago
Thanksgiving planning just got a little easier (and a whole lot more delicious)!. Let Southport General Store help you bring everyone together around the table with our Thanksgiving Pre-Order Menu. From herb-roasted or smoked turkey and slow-roasted brisket to homemade sides, fresh-baked breads, and seasonal pies, we've got all the fixings for a memorable holiday feast.