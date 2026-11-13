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Yavapai College Invites Community to Presidential Candidate Forums Nov. 16–19
By Staff Editor,8 days ago
Yavapai College is inviting residents throughout Yavapai County to participate in upcoming public forums featuring the four finalists for the College's next president. The forums will provide faculty, staff, students and community members an opportunity to meet each candidate, hear their perspectives and share feedback with the Presidential Search Committee and District Governing Board.