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Six AGIBOT G2 Robots Complete 1,730 Tasks in 24-Hour Shanghai Convenience Store Trial
By Sponsored Content,9 days ago
Four of the six robots pass a performance assessment as the trial puts customer service, retail operations and embodied AI capabilities to the test in a working store. Six AGIBOT G2 wheeled humanoid robots completed a 24-hour trial at an operating convenience store in Shanghai’s Xuhui District, performing a combined 1,730 tasks ranging from customer assistance and coffee preparation to shelf restocking and cleaning.