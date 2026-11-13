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Bolstered by Historic OVC Finishes, Massey and Lamb Lead MSU to Regional Championships
By Brad Laux, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations,4 days ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. — The NCAA Southeast Region Championships returns to Spartanburg, S.C., for the first time since 2023 and the Morehead State men's and women's cross country teams will look to continue their successes from the Ohio Valley Conference Championship meet two weeks ago when the Eagles hit the course at the Roger Milliken Research Park course next to the University of South Carolina Upstate campus on Friday.
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