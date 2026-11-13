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Hopatcong officials say Bell Avenue infrastructure, roadwork could begin next week after delays
By Jay Edwards,8 days ago
HOPATCONG BOROUGH, N.J. (Sussex County) — Hopatcong officials say preliminary construction activity on the long-delayed Bell Avenue infrastructure and roadway improvement project could begin as early as the week of Nov. 16, following legal and contractual complications caused by the death of the contractor awarded the project. In a...
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