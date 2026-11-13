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Marching band article—no Michigan MB!
By Wolverine In Exile,8 days ago
But Michigan's legendary marching band isn't discussed at all! Meanwhile, the writer, a Northwestern alum, mentions Northwestern's band 5 times. https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7774391/2026/11/13/college-football-marching-bands-cost-travel/. November 13th, 2026 at 11:07 AM ^. Breaking news- an author at a supposed journalistic outlet doesn't do research and instead only uses anecdotal data points that support their...