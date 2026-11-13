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The future of CTV lies in standardization
By Nexxen,9 days ago
Jessica Cobbe, svp, product – supply platform, Nexxen. For years, advertisers have focused primarily on in-stream video in CTV, treating the smart TV home screen as secondary real estate. But that dynamic is quickly changing, as this year’s NewFronts made clear. As viewers spend more time navigating content recommendations and streaming apps before pressing play, the home screen is becoming one of the highest-attention environments in media. The challenge here is that the infrastructure surrounding it still feels stuck in the past, lacking both nuance and standardization.