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Power Companies Working to Restore Electricity Across Otsego County Following Snowstorm
By WKTV,8 days ago
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Heavy snowfall has caused widespread power outages and downed trees across Otsego County, especially in the northern and north-central areas. The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services reported that National Grid expects power restoration late this evening or possibly later. NYSEG estimates about 30% of customers are...