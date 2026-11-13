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DIY Grapevine Wreath Bowl Bird Feeder: Easy Autumn Seed Nest Tutorial
By Vince Santacroce,7 days ago
Building a grapevine wreath bowl bird feeder transforms an ordinary craft-store vine ring into a rustic, high-capacity feeding platform that looks like a natural woven nest. Unlike narrow plastic tube feeders that force larger backyard birds to hover or crowd around tiny pegs, a wide grapevine bowl provides a secure, grippy rim where cardinals, chickadees, and titmice can perch comfortably side by side.