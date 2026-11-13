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Grinch Punch (Easy Green Christmas Punch with Lime Sherbet)
By Kristin Trapp,8 days ago
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This site contains affiliate links. Punch seems to be making a comeback, and I’m all for it! Especially the old-fashioned kind made with sherbet, fruit juice, and fizzy soda. This Grinch punch is a fun Christmas version with a bright green color, scoops of lime sherbet, and cups rimmed with red sugar.