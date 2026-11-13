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Oregon Ducks Football: Duck Tape Film Analysis of Michigan Football 2026
By hythloday1,7 days ago
Special thanks to Jake Singer, emeritus of Maize N Brew, for joining me to discuss Michigan’s roster on this week’s podcast:. Michigan has switched quarterbacks and fired their offensive coordinator, is on the verge of missing a bowl game, every game they’ve won except one of their two G6 opponents has been by a single score, and the other G6 opponent was only the most recent of Michigan’s notorious asterisks. The season has been quite a surprise to those who celebrated Coach Whittingham’s arrival to set the Wolverines on a more stable footing after years of scandal, though readers of Addicted to Quack knew months in advance this was a deeply problematic staff change from the Summer preview and podcast conversation Jake and I had.