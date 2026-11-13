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Donate $5 to help the Potawatomi Zoo pick the name of an endangered Amur leopard cub
By WSBT 22 Staff,9 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Ever wanted the chance to help name an exotic animal? South Bend’s Potawatomi Zoo can help with that!. The Potawatomi Zoo is inviting people to help name their critically endangered Amur leopard cub. The name options chosen by Potawatomi Zoo staff, are Pavel, Yuri, Ilya, and Radimir. The names were chosen to honor the Amur leopard species’ Russian Heritage.
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