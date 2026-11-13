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Scientists Warn of a Disturbing Rise in Vitamin K Deficiency Among American Newborns
By Virginia Commonwealth University,8 days ago
Only about one in five infants diagnosed with vitamin K-related bleeding had received the shot, U.S. health records show. Babies are born with little vitamin K, leaving them vulnerable to bleeding that can cause permanent brain damage or death. A single shot helps protect against that danger. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended one dose injected into a muscle for newborns since 1961, and a growing number of American parents are choosing to skip it.