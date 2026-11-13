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Designing Beyond the Material
By Sheila Regan,7 days ago
What if design could nourish the soul as much as it serves the body? In “Beyond Materialism,” the inaugural Walker Design Triennial, which opened on October 17 at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, guest curator Joseph Grima makes the case for the spiritual value of design—from a piece of furniture to lighting fixtures to a giant listening device. The ambitious survey features twenty-six designers from thirteen countries, including several making their U.S. debut. The exhibition illuminates a “new path for design and creativity,” according to Grima.