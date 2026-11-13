undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GAO sides with Lockheed in fight over $10.5B contract
By Nick Wakeman,8 days ago
The Government Accountability Office has rejected a protest by General Dynamics that challenged a $10.5 billion Special Operations Command award that went to Lockheed Martin. Lockheed won the 12-year logistics and sustainment support services contract in July. Lockheed has held the Special Operations Forces Global Logistics Support Services work since 2017, with some elements dating to 2010.