undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Woodbine and Castlelake Announce Sale of Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport
By LODGING Staff,7 days ago
DALLAS, Texas, and MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Woodbine Development Corporation of Dallas and Castlelake, L.P. of Minneapolis completed the sale of the Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport through the Airport’s Public Facility Improvement Corporation (PFIC). The $194 million transaction closed on October 30, 2026, with...
1