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Arlington (TX) Fire Department Puts Oshkosh Striker 4×4 ARFF Truck in Service
By Al Petrillo,7 days ago
The Arlington (TX) Fire Department protects a 99-square-mile area between Dallas and Fort Worth, with 440 paid full-time firefighters operating out of 17 stations. Included in Arlington Fire’s protection area is an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) station at the Arlington Municipal Airport: it’s a small airport not indexed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but it has a flight school and is typically used by civilian aircraft and some cargo operations.
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