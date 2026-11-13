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Teenage bicyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by pickup in Becker County crash
By Emily Welker, KVRR News,8 days ago
OSAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized in Fargo after being hit by a pickup truck while bicycling on a county road in rural Osage Thursday afternoon. The Becker County Sheriff says they got a 911 call about the pickup striking the teenage cyclist about a mile south of Highway 34 on County Road 123 about 4:07 PM Thursday.