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Pumpkin Pie Crisp
By Sandy Coughlin,7 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, and I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read my disclosure policy. This pumpkin pie crisp pairs a silky, spiced pumpkin custard with a buttery pecan oat topping, and it bakes into a warm, golden dessert with just a handful of pantry staples. It’s ideal for cozy fall evenings, Thanksgiving gatherings, or any time you’re craving pumpkin pie without the fuss of a crust.