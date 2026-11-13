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Blood Vessel Function Improved Just 60 Minutes After Taking This Anti-Aging Supplement
By University of Surrey,7 days ago
Blood vessel function improved within an hour of a supplement’s first dose in a small human trial, though lasting protection against cardiovascular disease remains unproven. What if protecting the heart and blood vessels requires more than treating traditional risk factors such as high blood pressure and cholesterol?. Cardiovascular disease...