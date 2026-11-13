undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Davidson County Register of Deeds Welcomes Victoria Love Franklin as Data Analytics and Technology Fellow
3 days ago
Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson is pleased to welcome Victoria Love Franklin as the office's Data Analytics and Technology Fellow for the Fall 2026 semester, bringing extensive experience in data science, artificial intelligence, geospatial analytics, and technology research. Franklin is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Biomedical Data Science...