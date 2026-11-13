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Ansel Adams Film Recipe
8 days ago
Deep shadows, crisp detail and a sense of scale, inspired by the landscape photography of Ansel Adams. Ansel Adams was a highly respected photographer, best known for his spectacular images of America’s National Parks. Like many others, I was inspired by those photographs before visiting, and found them a near match for the beauty of the real thing. This recipe is my attempt to capture a little of that essence.