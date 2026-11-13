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Infrastructure & Incentives Update (Nov. 13, 2026)
By Editorial Calendar,8 days ago
This Infrastructure & Incentives Update from Business Facilities for site selection decision-makers features news from Alabama, Nevada, and New York State. As part of the Growing Alabama Tax Credit program, five industrial sites in the state will receive $9.3 million in funding. The program uses private dollars to improve publicly owned sites for economic development. Donors receive a tax credit equal to the value of their contributions to approved economic development organizations.