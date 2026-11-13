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Analyst Suggests Former All-Star Fits Mets’ First Base Platoon Idea
By Terrance Biggs,9 days ago
New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns can be considered stubborn. He firmly believes in his decisions and will only adjust if things collapse; even then, he takes his time. The Mets willingly allowed Pete Alonso to walk in free agency. As a result, his departure left a cavernous hole at the position. Now, after a series of changes at first base, he looks to platoon another bat and glove with Jared Young.