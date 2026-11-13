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Is Frankie Muniz Racing in NASCAR in 2027? What We Know About His Future
By Maggie MacKenzie,9 days ago
Frankie Muniz isn’t finished with NASCAR. After a difficult season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and a frightening crash at Daytona International Speedway, the former “Malcolm in the Middle” star has made his intentions for 2027 clear. He wants to keep racing stock cars, even if his next NASCAR season looks different from his last.