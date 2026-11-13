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Ford throws open the doors to its new Vault, unveiling 125 rare historic vehicles
By Follow ABC News on Google,8 days ago
ROMULUS, Mich. -- Ford will open the doors to its new Vault this weekend to some lucky gearheads and fans of history. The 123-year-old carmaker on Saturday will allow select members of the public and employees into the Ford Vault to take a gander at everything from rare concept cars and Hollywood Mustangs to historic police cruisers and even a 1938 ambulance. Tickets were snapped up quickly, but Ford Motor Co. said there will be future showings.
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