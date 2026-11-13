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Al Michaels gives emotional tribute to longtime golf, Olympic broadcaster Dan Hicks
By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY,9 days ago
The sports world mourns the passing of longtime sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, whose death was announced on Thursday, Nov. 12. He was 64 years old. On "Thursday Night Football," Al Michaels shared some words about his friend's legacy on the Prime Video broadcast of the game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. He said he and his colleagues were "shocked" to hear the news that Hicks had passed away from what NBC Sports and Hicks' wife, Hannah Storm, said in a statement was an "acute illness."