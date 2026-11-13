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European company launches DTC brand in U.S., debuts vacuum-packed sofa bed
By Edit Invites,8 days ago
What began as a hospitality sofa bed project for Bob W., a boutique European hotel group is now a direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. market. Khoy Furniture, a Finnish manufacturer of vacuum-packed sofa beds, is bringing its signature sofa beds with Nordic design and no mechanical parts to American consumers. The company says the sofas have undergone “rigorous lab testing” that shows they will remain comfortable for sleep for more than 10 years.