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School Board OKs All-Girls School, Hires Lawyers For Possible Social Media Suits
By Sarah Komar,8 days ago
At its November meeting Thursday, the Jersey City Board of Education voted 6-3 to approve a pocket resolution establishing the “Sandra Bolden Cunningham Girls Leadership Institute,” an all-girls school to be named in honor of the late State Sen. Sandra Bolden Cunningham. It also unanimously voted to retain law firms, at no upfront cost to the district, to weigh possible litigation against social media companies.
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