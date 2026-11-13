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Veterans at Palatka mill treated to breakfast, gifts
8 days ago
Georgia-Pacific’s Palatka mill recognized employees who have served in the U.S. military during a special Veterans Day breakfast and presentation Wednesday morning. Mill leaders helped serve breakfast as employees gathered to honor their colleagues and recognize their military service. Each veteran also received a patriotic hardhat and flashlight as part of the recognition.
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