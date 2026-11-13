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Jaguars' Jessie Bates: Won't play this week
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Friday that Bates and DT Jordan Davis will not play in Sunday's game at Tennessee, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports. Prior to being traded, Bates and Davis each made nine appearances for teams with late-season byes. The Jaguars had theirs in October, so Bates and Davis might've been looking at 18 straight weeks of action ahead of the playoffs. This ensures they'll get a week off and have more time to get comfortable with DC Anthony Campanile's scheme.