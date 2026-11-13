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Jets' Omar Cooper: Will practice fully Friday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Cooper (ankle) will be a full practice participant Friday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports. After logging limited practices earlier in the week, Cooper may avoid an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Bills. Fellow Jets wideout Garrett Wilson (concussion) also has a chance to be cleared before Sunday, as he's upgrading to full practice participation Friday along with Cooper.