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‘Club Kid’ releases new EP with Shygirl, Nirosta Steel, and more
By Tobias Hess,9 days ago
Now you can take the world of Club Kid on the go. Today, A24 Music has released Club Kid (Music From & Inspired by the Film) featuring music by Shygirl, Brutalismus 3000, Moby, Christine and the Queens, and Nirosta Steel. The project includes three new tracks and two covers of Arthur Russell's "The Boy with a Smile," a song which is featured in the film. Christine and the Queens and Nirosta Steel both covered the classic song by Russell.