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Sports Commentator Rowdy Gaines Shares What He Wants People to Know About Dan Hicks After His Death at 64
By A. Pawlowski,8 days ago
Former Olympic swimmer Rowdy Gaines choked up as he remembered fellow veteran NBC sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, who died suddenly this week at the age of 64. Hicks wasn’t just Gaines’ announcing partner for eight consecutive Olympic Summer Games but “the greatest friend a guy could ever have,” he wrote on X.