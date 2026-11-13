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RDA discusses election fallout, development projects and president search
By Jessie Wagoner The Emporia Gazette,8 days ago
The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas discussed concerns about the impact of Emporia's recent election results on local economic development, with officials saying at least one potential investment has been withdrawn and other projects are being reconsidered. During Friday morning's RDA board meeting, members discussed the passage of...