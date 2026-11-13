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Tupac Murder Case Hit by Tragic Twist Just Days After Major Court Filing
By David Walliams allegations,8 days ago
Tupac Shakur's murder case has taken another unexpected turn following a major legal development. The rapper's convicted killer is still challenging his lengthy prison sentence. However, a sudden death has complicated his ongoing appeal. Michael Sanft filed Keffe D's appeal days before his death. Attorney Michael Sanft submitted a notice...