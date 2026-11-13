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Garrett Wilson's Clearance Is the Target Call; Cooper's Usage Is the Bigger Fantasy Lever
By AI-assisted,8 days ago
Glenn's list reads as a clean bill of health, but the transcript doesn't support that. The one player he confirmed out is Trevin Wallace. For everyone else, the transcript shows "Everybody else will be [unclear]." The names that follow are the ones he listed, but the word that would have confirmed their status did not register. Treat the six names as available pending the final designation, not as cleared.