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Mizzou volleyball earns two ranked wins in final stretch of regular season
By Ben Hartong,8 days ago
Mizzou volleyball has made it through its toughest stretch of the season, going 2-2 in four straight battles against ranked opponents. The Tigers began the stretch with a 3-0 loss at Kentucky before winning two of their final three games at the Hearnes Center. Those victories came against then-ranked No. 6 Tennessee, their highest-ranked victory in nearly a decade, and defending national champions Texas A&M. Now 15-10 overall with an 8-5 conference record, Missouri will finish out its regular season on the road, with matches against Oklahoma and Arkansas.