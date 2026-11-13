undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lenoir City man facing slew of charges after deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 in Knoxville, court docs say
By Josh Jarnagin,9 days ago
22-year-old Paul Fisher has been released from the hospital and booked on several charges following a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 in Knoxville on Nov. 1. Two people - Brian and Brandi Elmore - were killed in the crash. They were later identified to be parents of a Dobyns-Bennett High School band member who were traveling back from Kingsport after a competition.
22