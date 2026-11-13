undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Microsoft outage gives customers a crash course in dependence on Redmond
By Richard Speed,8 days ago
Microsoft 365 services are slowly recovering from a prolonged outage that has handed critics of single-vendor dependence a particularly unwelcome case study. Ever wondered what it would be like if your IT supplier abruptly pulled the plug? Perhaps the result of a mood swing by an unpredictable political leader? For affected Microsoft customers, the disruption has offered an unwelcome preview. Email? Gone. Messaging with Teams? Iffy. Collaboration? Nope.