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Dallas Executive Turns Mom's Alzheimer's Journey Into Memory-Saving Keepsake Book
By Nate Simmons,9 days ago
A Dallas-area senior living executive has turned her own family's Alzheimer's journey into a tool meant to help other families hold onto the moments disease threatens to take away. Vanessa Fernandes-Randall, chief operating officer of Tradition Senior Living, created Still Me, a keepsake activity book designed to help families connect through memory activities, movement, conversation prompts, photographs and familiar songs.
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