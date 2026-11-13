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High school students train as community health workers
By Michael Tilley,8 days ago
Community health worker (CHW) professions are gaining the attention of high school students in Northwest Arkansas. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Institute for Community Health Innovation provides training to multiple age demographics. Students in Bentonville’s Ignite program had the opportunity to receive the training in the fall...
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